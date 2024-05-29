Healthy Vision Month: How myopia affects our eyes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eye health is an important factor in our overall well-being, yet about 63% of Virginia children don't regularly see an eye doctor.

During Healthy Vision Month, it’s time to shine a light on one of the most common conditions that affects our vision.

Lori Archer, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Vision and board member of the Global Myopia Awareness Coalition, joined us to share important information on how myopia affects our eyes, its prevalence in our communities and ways people can support their vision at all ages.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY UNITEDHEALTHCARE*}