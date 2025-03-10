Have pizza & help pups at 23rd Annual Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Make plans to have fun and have some great food at the Richmond SPCA’s 23rd annual Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party!

Joe Lajoie, owner of River City Wood Fire Pizza, is one of the vendors for the event. We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to have him come into the studio to demonstrate making one of his tasty creations.

River City Wood Fire Pizza is located at 2300 Genito Road in Powhatan. Click here to visit their website.

The 23rd Annual Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party presented by Holiday Barn Pet Resorts is March 22 at the Robins-Starr Humane Center on Hermitage Road. (The Block Party rain date is March 23).

Be sure to bring your 4-legged friends to meet with Walter the Weather Dog and emcee chief meteorologist Zach Daniel, our CBS 6 colleague.

Proceeds from the event benefit the pets in the care of the Richmond SPCA.

Click here for more information and to register.