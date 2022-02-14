RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking for love in all the wrong places? Sandee Sgarlata, Expert Happiness Coach, has four great tips to help us all find happiness within ourselves first. Sandee is the author of Happiness Solved. She believes self acceptance is one of the hardest steps and has spent decades learning that herself. You can find out more about Sandee at her website and purchase her book here.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 13:27:04-05
