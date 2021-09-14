Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Great teeth begin with great oral hygiene

items.[0].videoTitle
Today, Dr. Tiffany Williams, Dentist at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU stopped by our show to share some key dental facts and tips parents should use and implement to ensure healthy teeth from a young age.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 10:51:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Great oral hygiene starts from an early age. Today, Dr. Tiffany Williams, Dentist at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU stopped by our show to share some key dental facts and tips parents should use and implement to ensure healthy teeth from a young age. For more information, give them a call at Brook Road Campus: 804-228-5828 for the Brook Road Campus, at 804-828-9095 for the Children’s Pavilion or visit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU website.

{*This segment is sponsored by Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.