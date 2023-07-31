Grandma Ruth’s Fried Green Tomatoes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Food Service Director at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg joined us to share his grandma’s Fried Green Tomato recipe. For more information, visit the Spring Arbor of Williamsburg website.

4 large local green tomatoes, sliced ½ inch thick, 1 cup of whole milk, 4 Large whole eggs beaten

1 cup chicken breader, 1 cup cornmeal

1 cup panko bread crumbs

2 ½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon chopped fresh local rosemary

½ teaspoon coarse black pepper

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

2 cups of grapeseed oil