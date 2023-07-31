Grandma Ruth’s Fried Green Tomatoes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Food Service Director at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg joined us to share his grandma’s Fried Green Tomato recipe. For more information, visit the Spring Arbor of Williamsburg website.
4 large local green tomatoes, sliced ½ inch thick, 1 cup of whole milk, 4 Large whole eggs beaten
1 cup chicken breader, 1 cup cornmeal
1 cup panko bread crumbs
2 ½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon chopped fresh local rosemary
½ teaspoon coarse black pepper
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
2 cups of grapeseed oil
- Place fresh green tomato slices on a wire cooking rack to drain any excessive moisture from the tomatoes.
- Whisk milk and egg together in a large mixing bowl.
- Mix chicken breader, cornmeal, panko, salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and rosemary together in a separate mixing bowl.
- Gently press a tomato slice into the chicken breader mixture to coat and shake to remove excess chicken breader mixture. Dip tomato slice into the beaten egg, then press again into the chicken breader mixture. Keep breaded tomatoes on a dry plate while breading all remaining tomatoes; do not stack the tomatoes.
- Pour grapeseed oil into a large skillet; at least ½ inch depth of oil in the pan. Place skillet over medium heat until hot.
- Cook 4 tomato slices (depending on pan size) at a time in hot oil until browned on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes; turn tomatoes and continue cooking until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes more. Reheat oil between batches.
- Place finished tomatoes on a plate with paper towels or wire rack to drain.