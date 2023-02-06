Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Good Shot Judy shared their rendition of LOVE

Today, they joined us with another jazzy selection! Join them for a stellar performance February 10th from 8-11 p.m. at the Vanguard Brewpub and Distillery.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 12:06:34-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- We love the Williamsburg-based ensemble Good Shot Judy. Today, they joined us with another jazzy selection! Join them for a stellar performance February 10th from 8-11 p.m. at the Vanguard Brewpub and Distillery. For more information, click here to find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!