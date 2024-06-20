Goochland Community Theatre presents, “Steel Magnolias” 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crystal Neilson-Hall, Director of the show stopped by along with Actors Dee Eims and Mary Kwiatowski to share more about their latest production, Steel Magnolias. You can catch the show Friday, June 28th through Sunday, June 30th. For showtimes, tickets and more visit their website.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 20, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Crystal Neilson-Hall, Director of the show stopped by along with Actors Dee Eims and Mary Kwiatowski to share more about their latest production, Steel Magnolias. You can catch the show Friday, June 28th through Sunday, June 30th. For showtimes, tickets and more visit their website.
