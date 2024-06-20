Watch Now




Goochland Community Theatre presents, “Steel Magnolias” 

Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 20, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crystal Neilson-Hall, Director of the show stopped by along with Actors Dee Eims and Mary Kwiatowski to share more about their latest production, Steel Magnolias. You can catch the show Friday, June 28th through Sunday, June 30th. For showtimes, tickets and more visit their website.

