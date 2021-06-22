Golf for charity with JP JumPers

RICHMOND, Va. -- JP JumPers supports children and their families in our local community facing challenges and difficulties. Today, we are joined by Pam Mines, founder of JP JumPers Foundation, and Jeff Edmonds, co-planner of their upcoming event, who share information on their two-day golf tournament benefiting families in our community. Join JP JumPers for their two-day charity golf tournament, first, on June 27th at 12 p.m. at TopGolf located at 2308 Westwood Ave. in Richmond. Day two of the tournament will be held at the Dogwood Trace Golf Course located at 3108 Homestead Dr. in Petersburg June 28th at 11:30 a.m. For more information and registration, visit the JP JumPers Foundation website.

