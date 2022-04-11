Watch
Posted at 11:21 AM, Apr 11, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Many women ignore the warning signs of Cardiac Arrest. Michele Williams-Poole is one of those women who did just that. She survived and will be speaking at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Luncheon along with one of the doctors who helped save her. The Go Red for Women Luncheon is happening April 21st at 10:30 a.m. at the Hilton Richmond Hotel in Short Pump. For more information, give them a call at 804-747-8334 or visit this website.

