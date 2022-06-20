“Go Nuts!” at Swim Across America’s Crazy Wig Night

RICHMOND, Va. -- Swim Across America is doing their part to fight cancer in our community. Today, Jay Peluso, Event Director, for Swim Across America-Richmond and Chris Wright, Pitcher for the Richmond Flying Squirrels join us live to share more about Crazy Wig Night happening in just a few days- June 24th at the Diamond at 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond. For more information, you can give them a call (804) 677-6006 or visit the website. You can purchase tickets here.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 14:27:39-04
