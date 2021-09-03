'Go Gold' with ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. -- September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation is on a mission to light up 337 buildings and homes in gold during the month -- starting with the Governor's Executive Mansion. The number will represent and bring attention to the 337 children across Virginia who are diagnosed with cancer each year. Executive Director Amy Godkin stopped by the show to share more about the campaign. For more information and to support their great cause, visit their website .

