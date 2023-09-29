RICHMOND, Va. -- The Forward Foundation is excited about their upcoming Go Forward Together Ride. Andrea Starr, CEO/Executive Director of the foundation and Jay Smack of SmackSound Voice and Media stopped by to share more about the event happening, Saturday, October 21st from 10:00AM-3:00PM.

The Forward Foundation is located at 3751-A Westerre Parkway Suite 103 in RIchmond. For more information visit their website, www.forwardfoundationva.org. For ticket information, visit https://www.goforwardtogetherride.com/.

