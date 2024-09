RICHMOND, Va. -- Sometimes age has nothing to do with why you look older. Lifestyle contributor Melinda McKinsey joined the show to share how you can use Plexaderm to look younger in minutes.

Order now using the Virginia This Morning special! Get a trial pack for $14.95 and receive free shipping. For more information, call 1-800-925-0233 or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PLEXADERM*}