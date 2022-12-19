Give the gift of education with Virginia529

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Morris, CEO of Virginia529, tells us how the education savings program helps families plan and save for the cost of higher education.

Virginia529 makes it easy to give the gift of education to loved ones – online, by gift card or by mail.

Time is running out to qualify for a Virginia individual income tax deduction for 2022. Open an account by December 31, 2022 to take advantage.

Virginia529 is located at 9001 Arboretum Parkway in North Chesterfield. Give them a call at 1-888-567-0540 or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA529*}