RICHMOND, Va. -- The holiday shopping season is upon us! Lindsay Roberts, founder of The Gift Insider, shares some unique items and major savings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Click here to learn more about her shopping suggestions and visit Lindsay's website, TheGiftInsider.com.

Interview Courtesy: MSC Cruises, H&R Block Emerald Advance® Loan, Rosetta Stone, GE Lighting a Savant Company