Gianna Stanley’s signature mushroom risotto

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gianna Stanley is a local private chef and chef instructor at The Kitchen Classroom. She loves educating people on how to cook sustainably and use local farm-fresh goods. Gianna stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through the steps of creating her signature dish, mushroom risotto! To learn more about Gianna, click here to visit her website.

Gianna Stanley's Mushroom Risotto

Ingredients:



1 cup of mixed mushrooms, diced

2 tablespoons of herbs de Provence, or herbs of your choice

1 shallot (2 if they are small), diced

4 cloves of smashed garlic (or more, garlic is great)

3-4 cups of stock

1 cup arborio rice

1/4 cup grated parmesan

1 tablespoon neutral cooking oil

Fresh parsley for garnish

1/2 cup white wine

Instructions:

