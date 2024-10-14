Gianna Stanley’s signature mushroom risotto

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gianna Stanley is a local private chef and chef instructor at The Kitchen Classroom. She loves educating people on how to cook sustainably and use local farm-fresh goods. Gianna stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through the steps of creating her signature dish, mushroom risotto! To learn more about Gianna, click here to visit her website.
Gianna Stanley's Mushroom Risotto
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of mixed mushrooms, diced
- 2 tablespoons of herbs de Provence, or herbs of your choice
- 1 shallot (2 if they are small), diced
- 4 cloves of smashed garlic (or more, garlic is great)
- 3-4 cups of stock
- 1 cup arborio rice
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan
- 1 tablespoon neutral cooking oil
- Fresh parsley for garnish
- 1/2 cup white wine
Instructions:
- On the back burner, bring your stock up to a light simmer in a small pot, turn the heat down so it stays warm but does not boil.
- Heat your pan with cooking oil of your choice.
- Add the shallots to the pan and sprinkle in a little bit of salt. Once the shallots start to soften, add the garlic.
- Next, add in the arborio rice followed by the white wine. Toss everything together in the pan for a minute until all of the rice is coated.
- Using a ladle scoop the stock into the pan a little bit at a time (eyeballing it, essentially you want the stock to cover the rice).
- Separately, heat up oil in another pan and cook the mushrooms on low heat.
- As the arborio rice absorbs the stock, add another ladle-full. Taste periodically and continue to add stock over heat until al dente.
- When the texture of the rice is as desired, turn off the burner and mix in the cooked mushrooms.
- Grate parmesan cheese into the risotto. Season with salt to taste
- Note: Salting the rice before it is fully cooked will prevent the rice from releasing starch (which is what helps achieve the creamy texture). Be patient, and wait til the end to season!
- Scoop into a bowl and sprinkle on some chopped parsley. Enjoy!