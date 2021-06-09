Get Rid of Summer’s Pesky Bugs and Rodents with help from U.S. Pest Control, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va. -- U.S. Pest Control have been the experts in proactive pest control solutions for over 30 years. Today Aaron Owens, owner of the family business is here to share his knowledge and a few of the services the U.S. Pest Control has to offer. Receive 50% off your initial exterior treatment. U.S. Pest Control, Inc. is located at 4272 Creighton Road in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-788-0800 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY U.S. PEST CONTROL, INC.*}

