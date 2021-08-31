Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Get ready to be spooked at this years’ Howl-O-Scream!

items.[0].videoTitle
Today we welcome Matthew Edwards, Entertainment Manager at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg who shares a bit about their upcoming “Howl-O-Scream” festivities.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 13:40:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Spooky season is right around the corner and it's time to get into the Halloween spirit! Today we welcome Matthew Edwards, Entertainment Manager at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg who shares a bit about their upcoming “Howl-O-Scream” festivities. Howl-O-Scream will run select nights September 10th through October 31st.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is located at 1 Busch Gardens Blvd. in Williamsburg. For more information, give them a call at 757-229-4386 or visit their website. Connect with Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @ BuschGardensVA

For ticket information, you can visit www.howloscream.com/va.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.