Get ready to be spooked at this years’ Howl-O-Scream!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Spooky season is right around the corner and it's time to get into the Halloween spirit! Today we welcome Matthew Edwards, Entertainment Manager at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg who shares a bit about their upcoming “Howl-O-Scream” festivities. Howl-O-Scream will run select nights September 10th through October 31st.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is located at 1 Busch Gardens Blvd. in Williamsburg. For more information, give them a call at 757-229-4386 or visit their website . Connect with Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @ BuschGardensVA

For ticket information, you can visit www.howloscream.com/va .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG*}

