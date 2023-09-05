Get ready for Virginia Derby Day 2023

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for New Kent County Virginia Derby Day 2023! Frank Hopf, Sr., Director of Racing Operations at Colonial Downs, joined us in studio to talk about fun at the track.

On Saturday, September 9, bring your friends and family out for a fun-filled day of entertainment, food and top-notch racing action. There will be family entertainment including pony rides and a petting zoo.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Jockey Club and 1609 Food Service starts at 12 p.m. Live racing starts at 1:30 p.m.

General admission is free. You can also purchase reserved seats by clicking here.

Colonial Downs is located at 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway in New Kent. Give them a call at 804-966-7223 or visit online. You’ll also find them on social media at @colonialdowns.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLONIAL DOWNS*}