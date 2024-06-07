Get ready for the Stone Soul Music and Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stone Soul is returning to Brown's Island after 5 years! Clovia “Miss Community” Lawerence and Anissa Turner Randolph of Radio One Richmond joined us to talk about the artists performing and what attendees can expect.

The event features some of the hottest national artists such as Juvenile, Trina, Tamar Braxton, Backyard Band, Kim Burrell, Kelontae Gavin, Damon Little, Richmond's very own Legacy Band, WanMor, Kenya Vaun, J. Howell, and Bobbi Storm.

Stone Soul Music and Food Festival is Saturday, June 22 from 2 to 9 p.m. at Brown’s Island, located at 690 Tredegar Street in Richmond. Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information and find them on social media at @stonesoulrva.

