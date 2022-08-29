Get ready for the HumanKind Golf Challenge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we were joined with guest Angie Miller, VP of Development for HumanKind and William Carter, a member of HumanKind's Golf Challenge Committee to learn more about whats in store for HumanKind's upcoming Golf Challenge event.

HumanKind is a nonprofit, human-services organization that specialize in a range of services and programs to wrap around families and assist them in overcoming any of life's challenges. These life-changing programs and services help individuals and families develop plans for achieving financial success through innovation and adaptability, resulting in a positive impact on the community.

On September 8th, catch the event at Magnolia Green Golf Club 7001 Awesome Dr Moseley, VA 23120. Registration begins at 11:30am, and 1:00pm is the Shotgun start.

To learn more about the event, Click Here. To contact, email info@humankind.org or call (804) -390-5101.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HUMANKIND*}

