Get ready for the 13th Annual Jazz & Food Festival

The event is presented by St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Aug 04, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- You can enjoy delicious bites, bands and much more at the upcoming Jazz & Food Festival presented by St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Tim Timmons and Larry Williford joined us in studio to share more about the event and how the community can get involved.

There are six local jazz artists/bands performing: Legacy Band, Plunky and Oneness, Saxsmo Gates, Glenroy Bailey and Co, Dap Mallory Band, and Pumphouse Blues. (Watch the video above to see a recent performance by Pumphouse Blues in our studio.) There will also be community and retail vendors, food trucks and a kids zone for children and parents.

Claude “Chef DC” Summers from Jus Cukn, LLC is one of the featured chefs taking part in the festival. He visited the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to make fall off the bone baby back ribs tossed with a sweet Virginia barbecue sauce, fresh pineapple coleslaw and a special Hanover tomato recipe. (Be sure to watch the demonstration video above.)

The 13th Annual Jazz & Food Festival presented by St. Elizabeth Catholic Church will take place Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2712 2nd Avenue in Richmond.

Click here to visit the event’s website.

