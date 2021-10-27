Get ready for "Spooky Season" with Adeina Anderson 

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s “spooky season”! Lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles joined us with a Boo’d Basket, Flying treat bag, and a festive charcuterie board and cocktails sure to make the season festive. For more information, visit Adina’s website.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 13:11:12-04
