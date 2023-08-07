Get ready for retirement with Welcome Home Financial Partners

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you really ready to retire? It’s a loaded question, but if you’re 55 or older, it’s crucial to know what retirement will look like for you.

Ralph Short, President of Welcome Home Financial Partners, and Tim Short, Vice President of Welcome Home Financial Partners, joined us in studio to talk about what you need to know to prepare a comprehensive retirement plan.

To learn more about Welcome Home Financial Partners, please call 804-729-0112.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WELCOME HOME FINANCIAL PARTNERS*}