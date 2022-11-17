Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Get in the holiday spirit at Illuminate Light Show & Santa's Village

Illuminate Light Show is Central Virginia’s largest and longest running drive through Christmas lights and music show!
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 11:45:52-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Illuminate Light Show & Santa's Village are brightening yet another holiday season!

Santa Claus himself stopped by and shared more about the event at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

Illuminate Light Show is Central Virginia’s largest and longest-running drive through Christmas lights and music show.

This year's show is bigger than ever. It consists of roughly 3 million lights, spanning a 2 ½ mile route, all fully synchronized to rockin’ Christmas tunes.

The show is now open nightly (rain or shine) at 5:30pm until January 1, 2023.

Meadow Event Park is located at 13111 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell.

For more information and tickets, please visit the website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW & SANTA'S VILLAGE*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!