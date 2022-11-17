Get in the holiday spirit at Illuminate Light Show & Santa's Village

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Illuminate Light Show & Santa's Village are brightening yet another holiday season!

Santa Claus himself stopped by and shared more about the event at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

Illuminate Light Show is Central Virginia’s largest and longest-running drive through Christmas lights and music show.

This year's show is bigger than ever. It consists of roughly 3 million lights, spanning a 2 ½ mile route, all fully synchronized to rockin’ Christmas tunes.

The show is now open nightly (rain or shine) at 5:30pm until January 1, 2023.

Meadow Event Park is located at 13111 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell.

For more information and tickets, please visit the website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW & SANTA'S VILLAGE*}

