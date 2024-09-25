Get crafty at this Spooky Halloween Wreath Workshop

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall is officially here, and it’s the perfect time to start thinking about Halloween decor. Why not make your own?

Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds is hosting a Spooky Halloween Wreath Workshop on Oct. 3 at 6pm. The cost is $85. You must register in advance as space is limited.

Click here for more information about the workshop.

Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds is located at 423 Strawberry Street in Richmond’s Fan District. Give them a call at 804-213-0232 or find them on social media @strawberryfieldsrva.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY STRAWBERRY FIELDS FLOWERS & FINDS*}