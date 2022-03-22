Funnel Cakes with Chef Dre of Cason Funnel Cakes

RICHMOND, Va. -- The thought of a funnel cake puts a smile on faces of all ages! Chef Dre, owner of Cason Funnel Cakes, shares his sweet twist on funnel cakes by adding toppings aplenty! Sounds quite delicious. Dre takes pride in creating delicious happy places wherever he goes. Watch through to the end and you might see a surprise guest sneaking in from the news room. You can find out more about Chef Dre and Cason Funnel Cakes by calling 804-588-2017, visiting them on the web or following on Instagram .