RICHMOND, Va. -- There are so many challenges for parents of girls in this unpredictable world we live in. Dr. Gregory Charlop, founder of Women’s Sports Forum, joins Jessica via zoom for this important conversation. We are more connected than ever, but still isolated by the pandemic. He advises parents to make the extra effort to keep their children engaged with other children face to face. He also encourages participation in team sports for skill development that goes far beyond the field. For more of Dr. Charlop’s advice, check out his book From Soccer to C-Suite and find him on the web .