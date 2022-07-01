Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

From Burnout to Balance with Patricia Bannan

Andrias talked with Patricia Bannan, author of From Burnout to Balance: 60+ Healing Recipes and Simple Strategies to Boost Mood, Immunity, Focus, and Sleep who shared her insight.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 11:48:24-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Burnout is almost inevitable these days but it’s good to have strategies to combat it. Andrias talked with Patricia Bannan, author of From Burnout to Balance: 60+ Healing Recipes and Simple Strategies to Boost Mood, Immunity, Focus, and Sleep who shared her insight. For more information, visit her website.

 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!