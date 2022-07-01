From Burnout to Balance with Patricia Bannan

RICHMOND, Va. -- Burnout is almost inevitable these days but it’s good to have strategies to combat it. Andrias talked with Patricia Bannan, author of From Burnout to Balance: 60+ Healing Recipes and Simple Strategies to Boost Mood, Immunity, Focus, and Sleep who shared her insight. For more information, visit her website.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 11:48:24-04
