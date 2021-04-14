“Freshen Up” your interpersonal skills with Eric Rittmeyer

RICHMOND, Va. -- As summer comes around, and vaccinations roll out, now is the best time to work on our interactions and freshen up our interpersonal skills. Today, Eric Rittmeyer, former United States Marine, author, and mental toughness and emotional intelligence expert shares his insight and tips to better our interactions post-pandemic. For more information on Eric, visit his website.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 12:43:34-04
