“Fresh Start”, presented by Girls for a Change and DTLR

RICHMOND, Va. -- This past year has been incredibly different for students and schools around the country. Today, Monica G. Murray, Principal at John Marshall High School joins us to share a little bit about an upcoming community celebration for students and their families.” Fresh Start,” a collaboration between Girls for a Change and DTLR, will be a community wide block party held Tuesday, June 15th at 1 p.m. at John Marshall High School located at 4225 Old Brook Road in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.

