French-Inspired Crêpes using Kamut Flour

RICHMOND, Va. -- March is National Flour Month. Lizi Heaps, also known as “The Super Nanny of Supper,” shares some of the many benefits of Kamut flour and puts together an easy and delicious crêpe recipe that's perfect to enjoy for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

For more information about The Food Nanny, her recipes or how you can get a Kamut Starter Kit, visit Lizi's website or Instagram.

Crêpes For Dinner

Servings 7

INGREDIENTS

· 4 large eggs

· 1 1/2 cup milk

· 1 cup water

· 2 cups Kamut/All Purpose Flour

· 6 tablespoons melted butter

· 5 tablespoons sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

In a blender, combine all of the ingredients and pulse for 10 seconds.

Heat a small non stick pan to 350 degrees. (I like to use the large griddle.)

Coat lightly with butter or non cooking spray.

Pour about 1/4 cup of batter on the pan and swirl with a spoon to spread evenly. (This will help make them thinner. I like mine really thin.)

Cook for about 30 secoonds on each side or until done and flip.

Place them on a plate and spread with your favorite filling.

Roll up and top with extra Nutella, fruit, jams, and syrups. Yum!

