RICHMOND, Va. -- Dusty Walker, Membership Executive of Freedom Boat Club stopped by to share more about their new location right here in RIchmond. Freedom Boat Club is located at Rocketts Landing Marina. For more information, visit their website .

Join them for their Open House happening Saturday, May 11th from 10 am until 3 pm.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FREEDOM BOAT CLUB*}