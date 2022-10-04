Free yourself from financial abuse

RICHMOND, Va. -- One in four women experience domestic violence at some point in her life and 99% of victims will also suffer financial abuse. Kim Scouller, financial industry executive and woman’s financial literacy advocate stopped by to share her insight on the topic. For more information, reach out via email at kim.scouller@wealthway.com. Contact the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 15:46:12-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- One in four women experience domestic violence at some point in her life and 99% of victims will also suffer financial abuse. Kim Scouller, financial industry executive and woman’s financial literacy advocate stopped by to share her insight on the topic. For more information, reach out via email at kim.scouller@wealthway.com. Contact the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.
