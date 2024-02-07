Forward Foundation’s 5th Annual Celebratory Gala!

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Forward Foundation is excited for their 5th Annual Celebratory Gala! Andrea Starr, the executive director of the organization stopped by along with CBS 6 Anchor, Reba Hollingsworth who will serve as emcee for the event happening Saturday, February 24th at the Cultural Center of India. For ticket information and more, visit their website.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 14:52:41-05
