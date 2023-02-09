Forward Foundation’s 4th Annual Celebratory Gala

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for Forward Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year! Executive director and CEO Andrea Starr joined us to talk about their mission and impact on the community.

Forward Foundation is a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting working, single parents and their children in the Greater Richmond area who are in financial crisis.

The gala will be a magical night of full of fun, entertainment, incredible live and silent auction items, music, games, dinner, dancing and so much more!

The gala is Saturday, February 25 at Acca Shriners’ Center in Richmond.

Tickets and sponsorships are still available. Please click here for more information.