FoodiePath is connecting foodies in Richmond and beyond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond foodies, rejoice! FoodiePath is a new online marketplace that allows food lovers to participate in – and provide – all kinds of authentic and immersive food experiences, from cooking and baking classes to food and farm tours.

Our Evanne Armour spoke with founder Christina Chen, a recent University of Richmond graduate.

Chen learned the power of food from a young age. She was only 13 years old when she came to the United States to go to boarding school.

“I did not know anyone. I could barely speak English,” she said. “I felt so disconnected from the local community until someone invited me to their Thanksgiving dinner. And from then, I realized food is the best way to bring people together and, for me, the best way to understand a local culture.”

In college, she began inviting strangers into her home to enjoy free, authentic Chinese food. Encouraged by a professor in an entrepreneurship class, she turned the concept into a business.

Chen still welcomes people to her own dining table in FoodiePath’s free “Let’s Meet, Let’s Eat” experience. Every two weeks, she provides a lesson on how to make dumplings and enjoy authentic Chinese food.

Other paid experiences you can choose from FoodiePath’s team of hosts include lessons like baking innovative desserts, backyard barbecue and beer, designing a charcuterie box, and tours like Scott’s Addition Ciders & Bites or an Instalicious Food Adventure in Carytown, among others.

Chen says she wants to become the go-to resource for foodies looking for adventure.

“We have a slogan right now – bedrooms for Airbnb, dining rooms for FoodiePath,” said Chen. “We wish everyone could host experiences in their own dining rooms and every night there are thousands of bookings on our website.”

Click here to learn more about FoodiePath’s available experiences and how you can apply to be a host. You’ll also find them on Instagram and Facebook.