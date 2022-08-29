Follow these ‘Rules for the Game’ to plan a successful retirement

RICHMOND, Va. -- August 29 is According to Hoyle Day, in honor of Edmond Hoyle, known for his books on the rules and regulations of popular board and card games. Financial expert Jeremy Shipp, RICP®, CFP®,CLU®, WMCP® of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC

joined us today to share his According to Shipp rules for the game of successful retirement planning.

Hoyle, a lawyer by trade, codified the rules for many games, such as Whist, backgammon and chess. He started out tutoring people on the game of Whist; selling them copies of his notes. He penned a small booklet “A Short Treatise on the Game of Whist, in 1742.”

Hoyle’s vast knowledge of gameplay and rules became the final word, with many people verifying a rule by saying the phrase “According to Hoyle…”

There are many facets to gameplay, and board and card games have many rules to follow. Of course, the player’s ultimate end goal is to win. Similarly, there are many facets of retirement planning, with accepted rules that may or may not be relevant in today’s environment.