Flying Squirrels 2022 Season

Parney Parnell gives us the scoop on the Flying Squirrels 2022 season! FUNNVILLE is back and better than ever!
Posted at 11:05 AM, Apr 05, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Parney Parnell gives us the scoop on the Flying Squirrels 2022 season! FUNNVILLE is back and better than ever. The season opener is April 12th and the gates will open at 5p for all the opening night festivities. Will Clark is throwing out the first pitch of the season. There are 69 home games in 2022 and lots of special events to mark on your calendar. For more information, check out squirrelsbaseball.com or find them on Facebook.

