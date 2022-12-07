Flourless chocolate chip cookies

RICHMOND, Va. -- What's better than a chocolate chip cookie and a tall glass of milk? Health food coach, Erika Schlick is here with an easy, flourless, grain- free chocolate chip cookie that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. For more recipes and information on Erika, visit her website.
Ingredients
1 cup nut butter of choice
1/3 cup maple sugar
1 large egg
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup chocolate chips
Directions
1. Pre-heat the oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper .
2. In a stand mixer , with the paddle attachment, beat nut butter, sugar, egg, vanilla and baking soda until creamy and smooth, about 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Fold in chocolate chips.
4. Roll cookie dough into balls (about 1 ½ inches in size) and press onto baking sheet.
5. Bake for 10-13 minutes, until golden brown (depending on how crispy you want them).
6. Cool cookies on a wire rack and enjoy with hot cocoa or almond milk!