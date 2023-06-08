Flatbreads from Executive Chef Xavier Beverly 

RICHMOND, Va. --Flatbreads are a quick and easy meal perfect for this time of year. Here to share the recipe is Executive Chef Xavier Beverly of Ellwood Thompson’s. For more information, visit their website.
Ingredients:
2 Ellwood's Own Pizza Dough (can be found in the Bakery section)
2 packs of burrata cheese (can be found in the Indulge section)
1 package of prosciutto
1 bag Celeste Farm arugula
1 jar minced garlic
1 small bottle extra virgin olive oil
1 small piece of pecorino cheese
2 medium sized heirloom tomatoes
1 small beefsteak tomato
1 package basil
1 pack of spicy mustard microgreens
Instructions:
- Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees
- Lightly flour the work surface and begin to roll out dough into circles. Dough should be about ¼ inch thick once done rolling
- Once rolled out, brush both dough circles with a 2 tablespoons olive oil and 2 tablespoons of minced garlic per dough circle.
- Bake dough circles until nice and crispy on the bottom. This should take about 15-20 minutes
- While dough, prepare the toppings.
- Dice the heirloom tomatoes and beefsteak tomatoes. Mix them in a bowl together with a touch of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of minced garlic and whatever spices you may prefer (thyme, oregano, etc.).
- Tear by hand or rough chop the arugula. Cut the prosciutto into thin strips. Mix these ingredients with a touch of olive oil, kosher salt and pepper (to taste) in a bowl and set aside.
- Once the dough is done, and still hot, top on dough circle with the marinated tomatoes and then place one ball of burrata in the center. Slightly crack the burrata ball so that can be spread evenly. Cut the pizza into 4ths or 8ths and garnish with the spicy mustard micro greens
- Repeat the previous step with the prosciutto and arugula mixture.
- Serve immediately and enjoy with a crisp white wine (if you like)