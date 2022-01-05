Watch
Five things we are leaving in 2021

Our friend Deborah Porter of Mom’s Mentoring Circle stopped by to discuss five things we are keeping in 2021.
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jan 05, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2022 train is making its way out of the station and there’s a few bags that must be left behind. Our friend Deborah Porter of Mom’s Mentoring Circle stopped by to discuss 5 things we are keeping in 2021. For more information, check out her website.

