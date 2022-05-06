RICHMOND, Va. -- Fitness DAWGS is an organization committed to bettering the lives of children through spreading knowledge of good eating habits and physical activity. Jessica sat down with Addie Briggs, M.D., Founder and Chief Visionary Officer and Kim Evans, Ed.D., C.E.O, who shared a bit more about the organization. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 11:44:30-04
