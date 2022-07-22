Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

First Annual Hear RVA’s Music Mixer & Fundraiser

Today, our friends Elijah Hedrick and Rian Moses-Hedrick, founders of Hear RVA, joined us live along with DJ B-Rice to share more about the first Hear RVA Music Mixer &amp; Fundraiser benefiting RISE for our Youth.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 13:21:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- HearRVA is an organization that aims to uplift musicians in the Richmond community. Today, our friends Elijah Hedrick and Rian Moses-Hedrick, founders of Hear RVA, joined us live along with DJ B-Rice to share more about the first Hear RVA Music Mixer & Fundraiser benefiting RISE for our Youth. Join in the fun August 7th, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in The Loft at The Hof Garden.

Tickets are available: Early Bird $15, Regular $20, Day of $25 (1 raffle ticket given with each purchase). Get your tickets at https://www.hearrva.com/event.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!