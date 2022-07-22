First Annual Hear RVA’s Music Mixer & Fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. -- HearRVA is an organization that aims to uplift musicians in the Richmond community. Today, our friends Elijah Hedrick and Rian Moses-Hedrick, founders of Hear RVA, joined us live along with DJ B-Rice to share more about the first Hear RVA Music Mixer & Fundraiser benefiting RISE for our Youth. Join in the fun August 7th, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in The Loft at The Hof Garden.

Tickets are available: Early Bird $15, Regular $20, Day of $25 (1 raffle ticket given with each purchase). Get your tickets at https://www.hearrva.com/event .

