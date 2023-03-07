Finding and styling denim with Janie Medley 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Denim is a timeless item in our closets we all own and love. Janie Medley joined us to share more on how to find the best denim for you. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.
