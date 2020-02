RICHMOND, Va. – Do you have a hobby? Monday’s guests invite you to a workshop where you can learn something new like painting, knitting, dance, photography or floral design. Nicole Unice, an author, leadership coach and counselor, and Carrie Mullins, a master hobbyist, joined Jessica Noll to share details about the event.

Re:Creation will take place Saturday, February 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2810 W. Cary Street in Richmond. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the website here.