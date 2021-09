RICHMOND, Va. -- Today is National Centenarian's Day, celebrating those who have reached 100 years old! Jeremy Shipp, RICP®, CFP®,CLU®, WMCP® of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. joins us live to share tips on living to 100 and beyond, and how to financially prepare yourself if you do!

For more information on Jeremy and Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. visit their website .