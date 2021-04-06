Financial Literacy Month with Jeremy Shipp

RICHMOND, Va. -- April is National Financial Literacy month. Today, Jeremy Shipp, C.F.P, C.L.U., R.I.C.P., W.M.C.P. of Retirement Capital Planners, L.L.C. is here, live, to shed some light on financial literacy. For more information on Jeremy and Retirement Capital Planners, visit their website. Here are some additional resources for those who want to learn more: Let’s Make a Plan, PEM LIfe
