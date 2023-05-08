Financial Considerations As Your Child Becomes More Independent

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are a few things parents should start to consider as their children age. Jennifer Luzzatto, CFA, CFP of Summit Financial Partners stopped by to share her insight on the topic. For more information, visit the Summit Financial Partners website.
Posted at 1:18 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 13:18:02-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- There are a few things parents should start to consider as their children age. Jennifer Luzzatto, CFA, CFP of Summit Financial Partners stopped by to share her insight on the topic. For more information, visit the Summit Financial Partners website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.