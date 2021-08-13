Feeling your feelings is ok

RICHMOND, Va. -- Emotional suppression is a common practice to appear strong and in-control. Today, Eric Rittmeyer, former Marine, author, and mental toughness and emotional intelligence expert encourages viewers to express their feelings with a few emotional intelligence techniques. For more information on Eric, visit his website.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Emotional suppression is a common practice to appear strong and in-control. Today, Eric Rittmeyer, former Marine, author, and mental toughness and emotional intelligence expert encourages viewers to express their feelings with a few emotional intelligence techniques. For more information on Eric, visit his website.
